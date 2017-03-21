'Fashion Police' co-host Brad Goreski seeks $3.8 million for Westside home

TV host and fashion expert Brad Goreski and his partner, writer/producer Gary Janetti, have put their home on the Westside of Los Angeles up for sale at $3.8 million.
Sitting high up from the street in Westwood, the gated two-story has steps that lead through the terraced front yard and end at a red-painted front door.
Inside, the updated home includes formal living and dining rooms, a family room, an updated kitchen and two dens. Dark hardwood floors pair with white walls and modern fixtures for a sophisticated vibe throughout the 4,542 square feet of interior space.
A second-story sitting room takes in views of the golf course through a wide expanse of glass. The master suite has a custom closet with a soaking tub for a total of four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
Outdoors, a waterfall feature surrounds a patio in the backyard. Nearby, a vine-wrapped trellis provides shade for an al fresco dining room.
Barry Dane of Keller Williams Realty has the listing.
Goreski, 39, has been a co-host on the E! series “Fashion Police” since 2015. As a style expert, his clients include such celebrities as Jessica Alba and Rashida Jones.
Janetti, 50, was a co-executive producer on the sitcom “Will and Grace.” His other television credits include the animated series “Family Guy” and the British sitcom “Vicious.”
They bought the house in 2012 for about $2.33 million, records show.
