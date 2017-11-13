L.A. Galaxy goalie Brian Rowe finds a new home field in Westchester

Los Angeles Galaxy goalkeeper Brian Rowe has found a new spot to kick it on the Westside, buying a home in Westchester for $1.275 million.

The single-story house, built in 1954, has classic curb appeal. A brick-lined driveway leads up to the front of the house, which has shake and vertical siding along the front. Pitched trim is positioned above each of the front windows.

Within some 1,700 square feet of interior space is a living room with a custom fireplace that opens to the dining room. The eat-in kitchen has been updated. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Compass A living room with a custom fireplace is among features of the updated 1950s house. A living room with a custom fireplace is among features of the updated 1950s house. (Compass)

Glass sliding doors open to the rear, where a trellis tops a brick patio area. Lawns and landscaping fill out the lot.

The property previously sold a year ago for $1,144,500, records show.

Stephanie Younger of Compass was the listing agent. Matt Klein of the Agency represented Rowe.

Rowe, 28, enjoyed a breakout season for L.A. in 2016, starting 30 games with nine shutouts and 113 saves on goal. This year the Eugene, Ore., native was slowed by a groin injury and appeared in 14 games, including 12 starts, for the Galaxy.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

