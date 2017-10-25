Midcentury lair of creature actor Brian Steele lists at $889,000

You’d think the home of actor Brian Steele, known for playing countless monsters and creatures on screen, would resemble a cave or a swamp rather than a post-and-beam Midcentury.

The “Hellboy” and “Underworld” actor has listed the chic three-bedroom in Woodland Hills for $889,000.

Built in 1958, the 1,529-square-foot house retains plenty of features from its past. The red-hued front door leads to an open common area topped with white-painted beamed ceilings. In the living room, a stone fireplace is set into a wood-paneled wall.

The Midcentury home, built in 1958, has three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms in more than 1,500 square feet of living space. (Douglas Elliman) (Douglas Elliman)

Terrazzo tile leads to the kitchen, where custom wood cabinetry blends with white walls and countertops. Floor-to-ceiling windows serve to let light into the space, while a sliding glass door provides access to the patio. Wooden doors accent each of the three bedrooms.

Outside, a gazebo covers a sitting area and grill. The area also includes landscaping and a spacious yard with canyon views.

Steele bought the home for $615,000 in 2009, according to public records.

Gersh Gershunoff and Tori Barnao of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

Steele has appeared on screen as Sasquatch, Minotaur, Lycan and Were-Hyena. His film credits include “Resident Evil: Extinction” (2007), “Terminator Salvation” (2009) and “Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones” (2014).

