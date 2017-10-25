Midcentury lair of creature actor Brian Steele lists at $889,000

You’d think the home of actor Brian Steele, known for playing countless monsters and creatures on screen, would resemble a cave or a swamp rather than a post-and-beam Midcentury.
The “Hellboy” and “Underworld” actor has listed the chic three-bedroom in Woodland Hills for $889,000.
Built in 1958, the 1,529-square-foot house retains plenty of features from its past. The red-hued front door leads to an open common area topped with white-painted beamed ceilings. In the living room, a stone fireplace is set into a wood-paneled wall.
Terrazzo tile leads to the kitchen, where custom wood cabinetry blends with white walls and countertops. Floor-to-ceiling windows serve to let light into the space, while a sliding glass door provides access to the patio. Wooden doors accent each of the three bedrooms.
Outside, a gazebo covers a sitting area and grill. The area also includes landscaping and a spacious yard with canyon views.
Steele bought the home for $615,000 in 2009, according to public records.
Gersh Gershunoff and Tori Barnao of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.
Steele has appeared on screen as Sasquatch, Minotaur, Lycan and Were-Hyena. His film credits include “Resident Evil: Extinction” (2007), “Terminator Salvation” (2009) and “Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones” (2014).
Twitter: @jflem94
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Romantic Bob Ray Offenhauser-designed villa in Hancock Park seeks $8 million
Country music star Jake Owen looks to sell his Tennessee two-story
Skiing champ Lindsey Vonn lists medal-worthy home in Beverly Grove for sale
NBA's David Lee lists triple-unit spread at the Sierra Towers for $22.5 million