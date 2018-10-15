'The Goldberg's' Bryan Callen is vying for a role as a home seller in Venice

Comedian and actor Bryan Callen, who has a recurring role on “The Goldbergs,” is seriously looking for a buyer for his Cape Cod-inspired two-story in Venice. The asking price is $1.899 million.
Set behind chic horizontal wooden gates and mature landscaping, the nearly 2,000-square-foot contemporary Craftsman was built in 2006. A covered stoop opens to the main living areas, where a dining table, kitchen and lounging area blend seamlessly.
The second story houses all three bedrooms, each with its own walk-in closet, and an upstairs laundry room. There are also three bathrooms.
Callen, 51, was an original cast member of the series “MADtv,” which ran from 1995 to 2009 and was revived in 2016. He cohosts the podcast “The Fighter and the Kid.”
He bought the property two years ago for $1.4 million, public records show.
Dani Behr and Mitchell Mascolo of the Agency are the listing agents.