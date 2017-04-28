Angers pitcher Bud Norris closes lease deal for home in Corona del Mar

Bud Norris, the Angels’ nonroster invitee turned unexpected closer, has leased a home in Corona del Mar for $12,500 a month.

The two-story house, which combines elements of Craftsman and traditional style, sits on a tight lot about a block from the beach.

The two-story beach house in Corona del Mar features an open floor plan, two master suites and a wet bar. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Built in 2006, the home has about 2,000 square feet of open-plan space that includes upper and lower master suites, a formal living room, a dining room and an updated kitchen with a breakfast bar. A two-way, freestanding fireplace divides the common area on the first floor. A wet bar with a wine fridge sits off the kitchen area.

The second-floor master has a fireplace and sliding glass doors that open to a balcony. In all, there are four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The property last changed hands six years ago for $1.61 million, public records show.

Robert Small of Corona del Mar Properties Inc. was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Mark Handler of Rodeo Realty represented Norris.

Norris, a lifetime starting pitcher, earned his first career save last week and now has four on the year, filling in for injured relievers Cam Bedrosian and Andrew Bailey. Now in his ninth season, the 32-year-old righthander has career record of 62-78 with a 4.49 ERA.

Caption Hot Property | Bathing Beauties Here's the latest in tub trends. Here's the latest in tub trends. Caption Hot Property | Bathing Beauties Here's the latest in tub trends. Here's the latest in tub trends. Caption Hot Property | Home Gyms Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Hot Property | Dog-friendly spaces Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Caption Hot Property | Pool Trends Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Caption Hot Property | $250-million Bel-Air Spec Mansion Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Neighborhood Spotlight: Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw finds itself in transition again

Sale of Holmby Hills estate of early filmmaker Allan Dwan is a wrap at $18.8 million

Ex-Cal coach Cuonzo Martin sells Piedmont home for half a million over asking price

Lynn Swann scores a contemporary home in Hancock Park for $3.08 million