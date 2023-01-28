Letters to Sports: Arte Moreno’s Angels sale reversal fires up fans

It was with deep sadness for the future of Angels baseball that we learned Arte Moreno is no longer selling the team. A tiger can’t change its stripes. Moreno knows money but doesn’t know baseball. He spends on the wrong players, guts the scouting and farm systems, and fans still reward him by showing up. No more. It’s a shame that Mike Trout’s entire career may now be wasted under Moreno’s misguided ownership. I can no longer watch.

Michael Coyle

Long Beach

How does a supposedly astute businessman come to what should have been a carefully thought out decision to sell a $2.5 billion business, engage the services of a firm to identify and vet prospective buyers, ask those prospective buyers to do the due diligence they need to perform to make their business decision, and then pull the rug out from all parties, as well as a majority of his fans? Arte Moreno is simply an incompetent owner with a history of bad decisions, starting with changing the team name to the ridiculous Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

Bob Kyle

Newport Beach

If Moreno and the Angels are serious about having a positive impact on the fan experience, then we can add to Dylan Hernández’s to-do list: Strike a deal to bring Bally Sports West to Frontier Communications so Frontier subscribers can watch Angels games at home.

Murray Zichlinsky

Long Beach

So Arte Moreno has “unfinished business” with the Angels.

What could that be Arte? Further involvement in baseball decisions? Another franchise destroying Pujols/Rendon/Hamilton deal? Refusal to invest in player development? Slapping more Band-Aids on a dilapidated stadium? Letting the greatest player in baseball walk next year? The fact is you’ve had two decades of strikeouts, creating a losing culture.

Jim Fredrick

Manhattan Beach

I just saw the news that Arte Moreno has decided against selling the Angels. The article insinuated Mr. Moreno still wants to win. If Mr. Moreno wished to win they should start by signing top-tier free agents instead of second- and third-tier players or players coming off of major surgeries. I don’t believe Shohei Ohtani has the loyalty of Mike Trout, so when they finish in the second division next year Ohtani will go to a winning team with a chance to get a ring.

Bob Sands

La Habra

Hearing the news that Arte Moreno is not selling the team and remaining the owner of the Angels is like hearing the Titanic is keeping its current ship’s captain.

Barry Smith

Thousand Oaks