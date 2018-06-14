Baseball All-Star Carlos González gloves a buyer for lakefront Florida home

Going, going, gone. Colorado Rockies star Carlos González has knocked out a home sale in Florida, selling his lakefront property for $3.4 million.
Records show he listed the home in March for $3.499 million, days after re-signing with the Rockies on a one-year deal worth $8 million.
Built in 2012, the contemporary-vibe Mediterranean home sits on an acre on Lake Tibet in Windermere, an affluent pocket near Orlando. A palm tree sits at the center of a circular motor court before opening to 7,200 square feet of interiors.
Tile floors cover the main level, which holds a living room, a formal dining room, a family room and a kitchen. An indoor-outdoor lounge with a grill is accessed by sliding glass doors.
The highlight upstairs is the bonus room, which holds a wet bar and fireplace across from a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows. A second wet bar is found in the game room.
Five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an office and a theater room round out the floor plan. A second-story balcony oversees a patio, a swimming pool and a spa. Past that, there’s a dock with boat lifts.
Julie Bettosini of Stockworth Realty Group held the listing. Matthew McKee of McKee & Company Real Estate represented the buyer.
González, a three-time All-Star, spent a season in Oakland before being traded to the Rockies in 2008. His time in the Mile High City has seen him win three Gold Glove Awards, two Silver Slugger Awards and an NL batting title in 2010.