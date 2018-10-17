Casper Van Dien’s former Topanga retreat is ready to wrangle a buyer

A 10.5-acre spread that once belonged to actor Casper Van Dien is up for sale in Topanga at $2.795 million.
Van Dien, known for his role in the film “Starship Troopers,” sold the property more than a decade ago for $1.6 million. More recently, the estate changed hands in 2007 for $2.4 million.
Riding corrals, rolling lawns and courtyards set a bucolic tone for the property, which centers on a Spanish-vibe home built in 1993.
Tile touches up just about everything in the 3,008-square-foot interior, including the walls, floors, shelves and countertops. Dual-sided fireplaces make appearances in the master suite bathroom and the living room, which features walls of built-ins and sits under beamed and vaulted ceilings.
In the gourmet kitchen, there’s a wine cooler and stainless steel appliances. Four bedrooms and 3.25 bathrooms complete the one-story floor plan; the master suite opens to a perched patio and a landscaped lawn.
Outdoor highlights include a patio with a pizza oven, a large pavilion and a cozy gazebo. Views take in the surrounding mountains and canyons.
Tanya Starcevich of Keller Williams Pacific Palisades holds the listing.
Van Dien, 49, appeared on the soap opera “One Life to Live” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” before starring in “Starship Troopers.” The memorable performance propelled him to roles in “Tarzan and the Lost City” and Tim Burton’s “Sleepy Hollow.”