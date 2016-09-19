Dodgers infielder Chase Utley sells Gladwyne, Pa., home for $2.78 million

As the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their push towards the playoffs, second baseman Chase Utley has wrapped up some business away from the field, selling his home in Gladwyne, Pa., for $2.78 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

The two-story Colonial, which was once owned by basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, came to market in April for $3.495 million and was more recently listed at $2.9 million, records show. Utley bought the property three years ago for $2.325 million.

The renovated Colonial-style home in Gladwyne, Pa., was once owned by former NBA superstar Allen Iverson. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Built in 1998 and recently renovated, the house has a contemporary vibe with subdued hues, modern light fixtures and wide-plank wood floors throughout the 8,141 square feet of interiors.

Among the living spaces is a two-story foyer, formal living and dining rooms, an office and an updated kitchen with a subway tile backsplash. A family room has French doors that open to a rear deck, and a lower-level lounge sports a rec room, an exercise room and a wine cellar.

Six bedrooms and seven bathrooms include a master suite tucked away in a private, second-story wing.

Outdoors, grounds of about two acres feature a new saltwater swimming pool, a pool cabana and a play area. Lawns and mature trees fill out the suburban setting.

Robin Gordon of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach represented the buyer and the seller.

Utley, 37, has hit for a .255 average with 12 home runs over 128 games for the Dodgers this year, his 14th season overall. The UCLA alum previously helped the Phillies to a World Series title in 2008 and has made six All-Star teams while earning four Silver Slugger awards.

