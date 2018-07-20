Mamma Mia! Cher lists country English home in the 90210 for $2.5 million

Singer-actress Cher has listed a Beverly Crest home for sale at $2.499 million.
She bought the home through a trust five years ago, property records show. Actor Ed O’Neill and his wife, Catherine Rusoff, are former owners.
The gated country English-style house, built in 1957, has been “tastefully remodeled,” according to the listing. Among features are vaulted ceilings, reclaimed wood floors and exposed beams. There are fireplaces in the living room, office/den and master suite.
The roughly 3,100 square feet of interior also includes an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast booth, a dining room, four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
French doors open to a large deck that overlooks the hillside and leafy backyard. Another deck, which has a spa, sits off the master suite. Lawn, mature trees, a waterfall-fed koi pond and a meditation area fill out the more than half-acre of grounds.
Cher, 72, gained fame as part of the 1960s duo Sonny and Cher. She won an Oscar for her role in “Moonstruck” (1987). Her latest film, the romantic musical comedy “Mamma Mia!,” hit U.S. theaters Friday.
Rayni and Branden Williams of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.