‘West Wing’ producer sells Los Feliz home for $100,000 over the asking price

Emmy-winning TV director and producer Christopher Misiano has sold his home in historic Los Feliz for $4.3 million, or $100,000 over the asking price.

Designed by Arthur R. Kelly, the residence was once owned by Earle C. Anthony, the early business pioneer who founded KFI-TV and what would later become KFI-AM radio. Misiano bought the house more than a decade ago for $1.463 million, property records show.

The Los Feliz home, built in 1921, was designed by architect Arthur R. Kelly, who also designed the Playboy Mansion. (Jason Agron Photography) (Jason Agron Photography)

The home, built in English traditional style in 1921, features 5,490 square feet of living space that includes scaled formal rooms, a marble-lined kitchen, six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Views from the master suite take in the Griffith Observatory and downtown L.A.

French doors lead to a flat backyard with a slate patio and a swimming pool with a spa. A detached guesthouse, lawns and mature trees complete the half-acre setting.

There’s also parking for 12 cars, including four covered spaces.

Patricia Ruben of Sotheby’s International Realty represented both Misiano and the buyer.

Misiano has credits that include “Law & Order,” “ER” and “The West Wing,” the latter two for which he won a pair of Emmys. His other television credits include “Code Black,” “Suits” and the upcoming ABC series “Ten Days in the Valley.”

Caption Here's the latest in tub trends. Here's the latest in tub trends. Caption Here's the latest in tub trends. Here's the latest in tub trends. Caption Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Caption Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Caption Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Harry Styles of One Direction seeks $8.5 million for his Hollywood Hills West crib

First it was the Hills, now Lauren Conrad is saying goodbye to her Pacific Palisades home

Arden Villa, a Pasadena mansion of TV and film fame, seeks $28 million

Derek Hough of 'DWTS' seeks a tidy return on Sherman Oaks investment property