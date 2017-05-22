‘West Wing’ producer sells Los Feliz home for $100,000 over the asking price

Emmy-winning TV director and producer Christopher Misiano has sold his home in historic Los Feliz for $4.3 million, or $100,000 over the asking price.
Designed by Arthur R. Kelly, the residence was once owned by Earle C. Anthony, the early business pioneer who founded KFI-TV and what would later become KFI-AM radio. Misiano bought the house more than a decade ago for $1.463 million, property records show.
The home, built in English traditional style in 1921, features 5,490 square feet of living space that includes scaled formal rooms, a marble-lined kitchen, six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Views from the master suite take in the Griffith Observatory and downtown L.A.
French doors lead to a flat backyard with a slate patio and a swimming pool with a spa. A detached guesthouse, lawns and mature trees complete the half-acre setting.
There’s also parking for 12 cars, including four covered spaces.
Patricia Ruben of Sotheby’s International Realty represented both Misiano and the buyer.
Misiano has credits that include “Law & Order,” “ER” and “The West Wing,” the latter two for which he won a pair of Emmys. His other television credits include “Code Black,” “Suits” and the upcoming ABC series “Ten Days in the Valley.”
Twitter: @NJLeitereg
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Harry Styles of One Direction seeks $8.5 million for his Hollywood Hills West crib
First it was the Hills, now Lauren Conrad is saying goodbye to her Pacific Palisades home
Arden Villa, a Pasadena mansion of TV and film fame, seeks $28 million
Derek Hough of 'DWTS' seeks a tidy return on Sherman Oaks investment property