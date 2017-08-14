MLB free agent Coco Crisp clears a base in Rancho Mirage

Put one in the loss column for pro athlete Coco Crisp. The Major League Baseball free agent just sold a home in Rancho Mirage for $1.65 million. He had listed the multi-story contemporary for $1.9 million and purchased it roughly a decade ago for $2.3 million, public records show.

Built in 1985, the updated house has a stacked-stone entry, a step-down living room with a two-sided fireplace, a wet bar and a wine cellar. Stone floors, wood-paneled ceilings and expanses of glass are among the details within the 8,520 square feet of open-plan living space.

The multi-level estate in Rancho Mirage has 8,520 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

The master suite has two walk-in closets and a fireplace for a total of four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Directly off the back of the house is a covered patio, a swimming pool with swim-up seating and a spa.

The switch-hitting outfielder, 37, has played for the Cleveland Indians, the Boston Red Sox, the Kansas City Royals and the Oakland Athletics.

Patricia Eppelheimer of Regency Residential was the listing agent. Jim Helke of Bennion Deville Homes represented the buyer.

