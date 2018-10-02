Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd dials up a home sale in Manhattan Beach

Colin Cowherd, the sports radio and television personality for Fox Sports, has sold one of two homes he owns in the Manhattan Beach area for $3.25 million.
Found in the area’s Tree Section, the Cape Cod-vibe home sits up from the street and has steps leading up to a fenced front patio.
Inside, the two-story has more than 3,700 square feet of living space that includes a center-island kitchen, a formal dining room with a fireplace and a family room. A wine closet sits off the dining room area.
The house, built in 2014 and recently updated, has a total of five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. A private balcony sits off the master suite, which has a sitting area and a lavish bath.
Outdoors, landscaped grounds include a small paver patio and a built-in barbecue. A three-car garage sits off a rear alley.
Cowherd bought the place three years ago for $3.095 million, real estate records show.
He listed the property and another nearby home around the same time in August. The other house, priced at $4.25 million, currently shows a status of pending with contingencies, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Lauren Forbes and John Corrales of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage are the listing agents of record for both properties. Forbes also represented the buyer.
Cowherd, 54, joined the Fox Sports family three years ago after more than a decade with ESPN.
He is the host of “The Herd With Colin Cowherd” on Fox Sports Radio and Fox Sports 1 and co-hosts the FS1 sports-talk show “Speak for Yourself” with sports journalist-personality Jason Whitlock.