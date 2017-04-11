New Laker Corey Brewer snaps up a short-term spot in Manhattan Beach

Los Angeles Lakers wing Corey Brewer, who was acquired in the February trade that sent Lou Williams to Houston, has leased a home in Manhattan Beach for $10,000 a month.

The contemporary beach home, built in 1999 and recently remodeled, features Brazilian walnut floors, beamed ceilings and a fireplace in the living room. A pair of upper-level balconies take in city and ocean views.

The multilevel home in Manhattan Beach takes in ocean views from two patio/balconies. (Hilton & Hyland) (Hilton & Hyland)

Also within roughly 2,000 square feet of living space is an updated kitchen, a breakfast nook, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet.

There’s also an attached two-car garage.

The property last sold three years ago for $2.4 million, records show.

Christopher Cumming, Dustin Cumming and Monty Beisel of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, were the listing agents. Mark Handler of Rodeo Realty represented Brewer.

Brewer, 31, was part of the Florida Gators team that one back-to-back NCAA titles in 2006 and 2007. The 2007 first-round draft pick has previously played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks (with whom he won an NBA championship in 2011) and Denver Nuggets. This season, he has averaged 4.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 80 games for the Rockets and Lakers.

