Veteran actor Dabney Coleman looks to line up a tenant in Brentwood

Emmy Award-winning actor Dabney Coleman is looking to play the part of landlord, listing his Traditional-style home in Brentwood for rent at $11,500 a month.
Built in 1948 and renovated a decade ago, the two-story home has four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms in just under 3,000 square feet.
On the main floor, an indoor-outdoor living room sits across from a family room with built-ins and a brick wall painted white. Hardwood lines the space beneath.
Brick makes another appearance in the kitchen, encasing the stove and stainless steel appliances. The space opens directly to a covered patio, which adjoins a kidney-shaped swimming pool bordered by landscaping.
Upstairs, the master suite presents a spa tub and steam shower, and French doors open to a terrace that takes in the backyard. A pair of lawns round out the grounds.
Kathleen Carter of Pacific Union International holds the listing.
Coleman, 86, is known for roles in the films “9 to 5,” “Tootsie,” “The Towering Inferno” and “The Beverly Hillbillies.” On television, he was the title character in “Buffalo Bill” and also had roles in “The Guardian” and the CBS sitcom “Courting Alex,” as well as the TV movie “Sworn to Silence,” winning an Emmy for the last.