Former Sacramento King Darren Collison lists his Granite Bay home for sale

Professional basketball player Darren Collison has listed his home in Granite Bay, Calif., for sale at $1.475 million.

The lightning-quick point guard joined the Indiana Pacers as a free agent during the offseason after three seasons with the Sacramento Kings. He bought the house in 2014 for $1.375 million, records show.

Built in 2003, the two-story house sits on a cul-de-sac with a swimming pool and spa, a fire pit and a four-car garage.

The two-story home in Granite Bay sits on an acre lot with a swimming pool and an outdoor kitchen. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Some 5,200 square feet of interior space includes a formal entry, a vaulted-ceiling living room, a formal dining room and a center-island kitchen. A bonus room/home theater features a wet bar. There are four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and a powder room.

Formal landscaping, lawn and mature trees provide scenery in the backyard. A built-in barbecue island with bar seating sit next to the swimming pool.

Parmis Pourarian of Keller William Realty holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Collison, 30, earned All-Pac-10 honors three times in four seasons while at UCLA from 2005-09. The former first-round draft pick has career averages of 12.7 points and 4.9 assists across nine seasons in the NBA.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Alanis Morissette's longtime Brentwood home sells for $5.325 million

Tennis star Serena Williams lands a mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office area

Midcentury lair of creature actor Brian Steele lists at $889,000

NBA's Tyson Chandler puts his Hidden Hills home back in play at $8 million