Former Sacramento King Darren Collison lists his Granite Bay home for sale

Professional basketball player Darren Collison has listed his home in Granite Bay, Calif., for sale at $1.475 million.
The lightning-quick point guard joined the Indiana Pacers as a free agent during the offseason after three seasons with the Sacramento Kings. He bought the house in 2014 for $1.375 million, records show.
Built in 2003, the two-story house sits on a cul-de-sac with a swimming pool and spa, a fire pit and a four-car garage.
Some 5,200 square feet of interior space includes a formal entry, a vaulted-ceiling living room, a formal dining room and a center-island kitchen. A bonus room/home theater features a wet bar. There are four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and a powder room.
Formal landscaping, lawn and mature trees provide scenery in the backyard. A built-in barbecue island with bar seating sit next to the swimming pool.
Parmis Pourarian of Keller William Realty holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Collison, 30, earned All-Pac-10 honors three times in four seasons while at UCLA from 2005-09. The former first-round draft pick has career averages of 12.7 points and 4.9 assists across nine seasons in the NBA.
