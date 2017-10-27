Hot Property Celebrity & Luxury Homes
Former Sacramento King Darren Collison lists his Granite Bay home for sale

Neal J. Leitereg
Professional basketball player Darren Collison has listed his home in Granite Bay, Calif., for sale at $1.475 million.

The lightning-quick point guard joined the Indiana Pacers as a free agent during the offseason after three seasons with the Sacramento Kings. He bought the house in 2014 for $1.375 million, records show.

Built in 2003, the two-story house sits on a cul-de-sac with a swimming pool and spa, a fire pit and a four-car garage.

Some 5,200 square feet of interior space includes a formal entry, a vaulted-ceiling living room, a formal dining room and a center-island kitchen. A bonus room/home theater features a wet bar. There are four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and a powder room.

Formal landscaping, lawn and mature trees provide scenery in the backyard. A built-in barbecue island with bar seating sit next to the swimming pool.

Parmis Pourarian of Keller William Realty holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Collison, 30, earned All-Pac-10 honors three times in four seasons while at UCLA from 2005-09. The former first-round draft pick has career averages of 12.7 points and 4.9 assists across nine seasons in the NBA.

