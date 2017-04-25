Nashville-bound musician Dave Stewart bids adieu to storied Toluca Lake home

Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics fame has parted ways with his pedigreed home in Toluca Lake, selling the Spanish-style compound for $5.615 million.
The singer-songwriter and producer listed the home, built by Toluca Lake pioneer and designer William Klump, for sale in February for $5.65 million and had an offer in hand in about a month. He decided to sell the property because he is relocating his company to Nashville, according to listing agent Tina Stern of Wish Sotheby’s International Real Estate.
Tucked behind hedges and gates, the 1927 home was restored and expanded by Stewart during his ownership. A detached studio/gym and a 700-square-foot guest house were among the additions. Curved French doors, beamed ceilings and Saltillo tile floors speak to the home’s vintage roots.
More than 6,000 square feet of combined living space includes a formal dining room and an updated kitchen with an island and Viking appliances. A pantry in the kitchen sits behind Gothic arched doors.
Other features include a swimming pool and a koi pond. Views from the more than half-acre site take in the Lakeside Golf Club.
In addition to Stewart, the property has ties to silent-film star Billie Dove as well as Oscar-winning actress Janet Gaynor and her husband, Hollywood costume designer Adrian Adolph Greenberg. TV producer Mark Brazill is another former owner.
Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, represented the buyer.
Stewart partnered with singer Annie Lennox in 1980 to create the Eurythmics. The pair gained fame with their second album, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).” He has released nine solo albums, most recently “Lucky Numbers” four years ago.
The 64-year-old guitarist and producer also has worked with such artists as Bono, Tom Petty, Katy Perry, Stevie Nicks and Mick Jagger.
