Finneas O’Connell sells a coastal cottage in Malibu for $5.66 million

Finneas O’Connell — the Grammy-winning singer and producer best known for his collaborations with his younger sister, Billie Eilish — has sold his beach house on the sands of Malibu for $5.66 million.

The sale is a success any way you spin it. At $5.66 million, it’s $475,000 more than he paid for the property in 2020 and $160,000 more than he was asking when he put it on the market in May. According to the Multiple Listing Service, he had an offer in hand a week after listing.

The buyer, The Times has confirmed, is Jennifer Smith, a publisher who founded C Magazine and serves as president and editorial director of Santa Barbara Magazine.

1 / 10 The two-story home. (engel.studios) 2 / 10 The open floor plan. (engel.studios) 3 / 10 The kitchen. (engel.studios) 4 / 10 The dining area. (engel.studios) 5 / 10 The living room. (engel.studios) 6 / 10 The bedroom. (engel.studios) 7 / 10 The deck. (engel.studios) 8 / 10 The view. (engel.studios) 9 / 10 The hot tub. (engel.studios) 10 / 10 The main deck. (engel.studios)

It appears O’Connell, who performs under the name Finneas, is staying inland. The 24-year-old bought a Spanish Colonial-style home in Los Feliz in 2019, and earlier this year, he picked up the house next door to create a small compound.

The Malibu home comes with 42 feet of frontage on Las Flores Beach and enjoys the coastal setting from a pair of wooden decks. The top one features two swinging benches, and the bottom one adds an outdoor shower and hot tub overlooking the ocean.

Inside, the turnkey cottage covers 1,250 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whitewashed beams hang above the common spaces, which include a living room, dining area and subway tile kitchen. In addition, there’s a full security system equipped with cameras.

An L.A. native, O’Connell has written and produced music alongside his sister, pop star Billie Eilish, and racked up eight Grammy Awards in the process. They also won an Academy Award for their 2020 James Bond theme song “No Time to Die,” and last year, he released his debut studio album, titled “Optimist.”

Tori Horowitz of Compass held the listing. Eric Haskell of the Agency represented Smith.