Filmmaker David Frankham lists his groovy Palm Springs home for $1.7 million

Commercial producer and documentary filmmaker David Frankham has put his eye-catching home in Palm Springs on the market for $1.695 million.
Set on about a third of an acre, the residence was designed by architect Hal Lacy and built in 1978. Frankham renovated and restored the original vibe to the residence, which he has owned for more than a decade.
The wide, white-stuccoed front of the home is visually dramatic with flat offset roof lines punctuated by angled walls of glass that create an interior atrium. A gated wooden walkway leads past an inner garden to reach the front double doors.
Inside, mirrored walls are used to create a feeling of volume in the sunken living room while reflecting natural light and atrium views. The use of mirrors continues in the den, lining the wall fireplace and a wet bar. Marrying the open common area is a “floating” dining area that sits elevated between the living room and den.
Other details of note include decorative and handmade tilework, Carrera marble and Caesarstone finishes and wine fridges in the kitchen, bar and master bedroom. The master bathroom has a redone glass atrium-style shower and a dry sauna. In all, there are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
Walls of glass lead to a backyard with a swimming pool and spa. A built-in barbecue sits next to the rock wall divider. Views extend up and down the fairways of the Indian Canyon Golf Club as well as the surrounding mountains.
Patrick Jordan and Stewart Smith of Bennion Deville Homes hold the listing.
Frankham directed and produced the HBO documentary series “Witness,” earning an IDA Award nomination in the process. His body of commercial work includes campaigns for companies such as Adidas, Nike, Sony and Chevrolet.
