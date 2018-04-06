Advertisement

‘X-Men’ screenwriter David Hayter trims the price of his wooded retreat

By Jack Flemming
Apr 06, 2018 | 1:25 PM
Voice actor and 'X-Men' screenwriter David Hayter has lowered the asking price of his hillside home in Sherman Oaks to $2.099 million. (The Donaty Group)

Screenwriter and voice actor David Hayter has cut the asking price of his 1950s estate in Sherman Oaks by $91,000. The hillside home is now listed for $2.099 million, records show.

Approached by a long set of stairs cutting through a tiered front yard, the single-story spot opens to around 3,000 square feet of hardwood-lined interiors. Floor-to-ceiling windows bring treetop views into the living spaces. Vaulted ceilings hang overhead.

The kitchen and back patio both benefit from recent remodels. Among updates are designer tile and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and a custom pool and multiple lounges outdoors. There are fireplaces in the living room and dining area.

In the spacious master suite, one of four bedrooms, glass doors open to a private deck with a hot tub.

Jill Donaty of the Donaty Group holds the listing.

Hayter, a Santa Monica native, found success as a voice actor by portraying Solid Snake in the "Metal Gear Solid" video game franchise. He also handled the screenplay for "X-Men" in 2000, and co-wrote the sequel, "X2," in 2003.

Records show he bought the home in 2003 for $1.25 million.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

