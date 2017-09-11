Debbie Reynolds' family ranch and dance studio to be auctioned

The longtime family ranch and North Hollywood dance studio of late singer-actress Debbie Reynolds will be among items going up for auction next month.

The ranch-estate in Creston, Calif., had been offered for sale prior to Reynolds’ death last year for $4.8 million, but was taken off the market in June. The studio on Lankershim Boulevard is for sale with an asking price of $6.15 million. Both will hit the auction block on Oct. 7-8 in Los Angeles as part of the Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds personal property collection, according to auction house Profiles in History.

Owned by Reynolds for more than two decades, the 44-acre ranch comprises a main house, a guesthouse, a caretaker’s cottage, an art studio and a barn. A 10,000-square-foot support building with metal and tage workshops and a 6,000-square-foot film and television production studio are among other structures on the estate.

The ranch sits on more than 44 acres in Creston, Calif., with a main house, guesthouse, production studios and equestrian facilities. (Handout) (Handout)

The six-bedroom, five-bathroom main house includes two master suites, a library, a gym and a Country-inspired kitchen with built-in booth seating. A custom theater room seats 20 people.

Irrigated pastures, four wells and a spring-fed pond are also on the grounds.

“The ranch is unique in that it has the water rights,” said Joe Maddalena, president and chief executive of Profiles in History. “It would be a great winery or equestrian facility.”

The dance studio, established by Reynolds in 1979, sits on six parcels totaling nearly an acre of grounds. It includes a lounge area, dressing rooms, showers and six studios in nearly 19,000 square feet of space.

A large parking lot fills the rear of the property.

Handout Reynolds' longtime dance studio sits on nearly an acre in North Hollywood. Reynolds' longtime dance studio sits on nearly an acre in North Hollywood. (Handout)

By going the auction route, Reynolds’ estate is hoping to appeal to a larger group of buyers, according to Maddalena.

“Debbie’s thing was she wanted to give something back to the next generation,” he said. “If there was someone who wanted to come in and take over that, it could definitely be done.”

Reserve prices for both properties have not been determined, but will be set closer to the auction date. The ranch is expected to fetch $4 million to $6 million, and the studio $6 million to $8 million, based on appraisals.

Reynolds was known for her film and musical roles in “Singin’ in the Rain” (1952), “The Affairs of Dobie Gillis” (1953), and “The Rat Race” (1960) with Tony Curtis. She received an Oscar nomination for playing the title character in “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” (1964).

She passed away in December at 84 one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died at the age of 60.

