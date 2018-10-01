Singer Demi Lovato tunes down her Hollywood Hills West listing price

Pop star Demi Lovato has reduced the asking price on a Hollywood Hills West home she owns through a trust to $8.995 million. The contemporary came on the market earlier at $9.495 million.
A series of ills have befallen Lovato during her two years of ownership. Among them a trespasser broke onto her property, a landslide sent mud onto the driveway and, this summer, she suffered a drug overdose.
Set behind gates on more than an acre of land, the 5,564-square-foot open plan three-story brings in panoramic views from downtown L.A. to the ocean. A double-height living room, pocket doors and floor-to-ceiling windows are among the features.
The kitchen, with high-end appliances and marble countertops, opens to a backyard that contains a zero-edge swimming pool, an outdoor grill and a covered gazebo.
The upper level has a bar, a media room and a terrace. Four bedrooms and six bathrooms complete the interiors.
Lovato, 26, got her start on the TV series “Barney & Friends” and the films “Camp Rock” and “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.” Among her albums are “Here We Go Again” and “Confident.” The singer canceled concert dates this summer to spend time in rehab.
She bought the property in 2016 for $8.3 million.
James Harris and David Parnes of the Agency are the listing agents.