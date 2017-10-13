Actress Denise Richards gives it another go in Hidden Hills

Actress, model and animal rights advocate Denise Richards has put her Hidden Hills home back on the market for $5.995 million.
Richards originally put the remodeled and expanded estate on the market two years ago for $7.749 million. More recently it was listed for sale at $6.3 million, records show.
The Traditional-style spread, set behind fences and gates, has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms in more than 8,300 square feet of living space.
Interior details include coved ceilings, an onyx wall fireplace in the living room and temperature-controlled wine walls. The kitchen is equipped with a pizza oven and a horseshoe-shaped island/breakfast bar. The formal dining room has seating for 10.
A chandelier-topped dog hotel with built-in kennels and a pet-washing station is another custom feature.
Outdoors, more than an acre of grounds center on a lagoon-style pool with two swimming areas, a grotto and waterfall features. A separate, 800-square-foot entertainer’s pavilion holds a kitchen and dining area. Lawns and formal landscaping complete the setting.
Richards, 46, starred as Bond girl Dr. Christmas Jones in the 1998 film “The World Is Not Enough.” Her other credits include “Starship Troopers” (1997), “Undercover Brother” (2002) and “Scary Movie 3” (2003).
This year, she appeared in the films “Altitude” and “American Violence.”
Mark and Rory Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the listing.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Villa Maggio, Frank Sinatra's desert retreat, returns at $3.7 million
Hollywood Hills classic built for ‘green screen’ pioneer seeks $5 million
Robert Duvall bids farewell to Spanish-style home in West Hollywood
Former L.A. Clipper Eric Gordon sells Playa Vista home for $2.7 million