Former NFL wideout Dennis Northcutt cuts loose from Encino compound

Former professional football player Dennis Northcutt, who played a decade in the NFL, has sold his longtime home in Encino for $2.95 million.
The Spanish-vibe compound, built in 1938 and remodeled six years ago, is on a cul-de-sac in the Amestoy Estates area. Measuring more than half an acre, the walled and gated property includes a basketball/sport court, lawn and a brick-rimmed swimming pool and spa. A covered patio holds an outdoor fireplace.
The 4,600 square feet of interior space features five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a center-island kitchen. There are tiled fireplaces in the family and living rooms. Built-in bookshelves fill the walls in the office/den.
The property hit the market in May and sold for about $50,000 less than the asking price, according to the Multiple Listing Service. In July, based on 18 sales, the median sale price for single-family homes in the area was $975,000, according to CoreLogic.
Nihaila Gonzales of Clearly Realty was the listing agent. Douglas Ross of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.
Northcutt, 40, lettered in football and track at Susan Dorsey High School in Los Angeles before attending the University of Arizona, where he earned All-American honors in 1999. At the pro level, the fleet-footed wide receiver played for the Browns, Jaguars and Lions.
He bought the property in 2009 for $1.4 million, records show.