Former Laker Derek Fisher seeks $6.2 million for customized Hidden Hills home

Former Lakers point guard Derek Fisher is taking another shot in Hidden Hills. He’s put his estate in the gated equestrian community back up for sale at $6.195 million.

Fisher bought the home in 2009 for $5.5 million and spent a considerable amount to customize the Traditional-style home. Personal touches include a custom paint scheme, Venetian plaster walls and hickory wood floors. The kitchen was redone with two islands, marble countertops and warming and cooling drawers.

Also within more than 9,400 square feet of interior space is a home theater, a wood-paneled den, an executive office and a screening room. Modern chandeliers top the two-story foyer and living and dining rooms. There’s also an elevator.

The Traditional-style home sits on more than an acre in gated Hidden Hills with a custom pool, an outdoor fireplace and equestrian facilities. (Jeff Elson) (Jeff Elson)

Including the guest house, there are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Flagstone surrounds the custom swimming pool and spa in the backyard. A two-stall barn, an outdoor fireplace, lawns and formal landscaping complete the 1.14 acres of grounds.

Kofi Nartey of Compass and Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX Olson & Assoc. are the co-listing agents.

Fisher, 43, paired with Kobe Bryant in the Lakers backcourt on multiple championship teams coached by Phil Jackson. After retiring in 2014, the former point guard reunited with Jackson, then the president of the Knicks, when he was named head coach of New York franchise. He was let go from his position last year.

