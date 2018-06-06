Acting couple Chris Diamantopoulos and Becki Newton pass the keys in Los Feliz

The Los Feliz home of actors Chris Diamantopoulos and Becki Newton has sold for $3.545 million after roughly one month on the market, records show.
The couple, who wed in 2005, bought the contemporary-style house four years ago for $1.695 million and remodeled it the following year.
Privacy hedges and fruit trees give a verdant vibe to the gray-hued two-story. Inside, an airy 3,165-square-foot floor plan features built-in sofas and shelves, an indoor-outdoor living room, kitchen with a breakfast bar, a family room and a formal dining room. White oak floors pair with oversized windows throughout the space.
Upstairs, there’s a laundry room, two bedrooms and the master suite, which boasts a marble-clad tub. A courtyard marked by clean lines sits outside, winding around a swimming pool and spa, fire pit and covered patio area.
Aileen Comora and Paul Lester of the Agency held the listing. Leslie Romenesko of Keller Williams Hollywood Hills represented the buyer.
Newton, 39, gained fame portraying Amanda Tanen in ABC’s “Ugly Betty.” More recently, she starred in the HBO series “Divorce.”
Diamantopoulos, 42, has played small roles in a variety of sitcoms, including “The Office,” “Arrested Development” and “Up All Night.” He’s also starred in the Broadway musicals “Les Misérables” and 2017’s “Waitress.”