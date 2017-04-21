Laguna Beach estate once home to actress Diane Keaton lists for $16 million

An oceanfront home once owned by actress Diane Keaton has come on the market in Laguna Beach for $15.989 million.

Built in 1928 for J. Roy Smith, whose family operated a large orange ranch in San Juan Capistrano, the renovated house sits on a quarter-acre bluff with sweeping ocean views. A private staircase provides access to the beach below.

Within the 4,149 square feet of living space is an updated chef’s kitchen, an office, a family room, four bedrooms and 5.25 bathrooms. Picture windows and pocketing glass doors bring in ocean views in the living and dining rooms. Original tile and ironwork speak to the home’s Mediterranean Revival roots.

The 1920s Mediterranean Revival-style house sits on a quarter-acre bluff overlooking Shaw's Cove in Laguna Beach. (Villa Real Estate) (Villa Real Estate)

Multiple terraces and a front courtyard with a fireplace extend the living space outdoors. Along the sand is a private “beach garage” for storing kayaks and paddle boards.

Keaton, who group up in Santa Ana, bought the property in 2004 and owned it for about three years before selling in 2007 for an undisclosed price. More recently, the home overlooking Shaw’s Cove sold in 2012 for $8.1 million, records show.

Hanz Radlein of Villa Real Estate and Michael Johnson of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the listing.

