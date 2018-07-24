'Expendables' star Dolph Lundgren zeroes in on modern home in Hollywood Hills

Actor-director Dolph Lundgren is heading for the Hollywood Hills.
Cashing in on all his action roles, Lundgren earlier this month paid $3.9 million for a modern estate above the Sunset Strip, records show.
The steel-and-glass structure, originally listed for $4.4 million, offers city light views from three different levels. Within 5,230 square feet are four bedrooms and six bathrooms, including a sleek master suite with a private balcony.
Wood finishes even out the whitewashed floor plan, coating the cabinetry in the kitchen, a wine closet in the dining room and a set of floating stairs. There’s also a living room with a built-in fireplace, a game room, theater, office and a pair of two-car garages.
A rooftop patio caps the abode, and a pool sits to the home’s side.
Lundgren, 60, broke big in Hollywood as the machine-like Soviet boxer Ivan Drago in “Rocky IV,” a role he’s set to reprise in the upcoming “Creed II.” The Swedish actor will also appear in “Aquaman” and the fourth installment of “The Expendables,” which comes out in 2020.
Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman were the listing agents, according to the MLS. James Chalke of Nelson Shelton Real Estate represented Lundgren.