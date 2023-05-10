Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Dolph Lundgren reveals lung cancer battle and how a second opinion prolonged his life

A tanned man in a yellow shirt smiling and looking over his left shoulder.
Dolph Lundgren revealed in a recent interview that he has been battling cancer since 2015.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Dolph Lundgren, known for “Rocky IV” and “The Expendables,” revealed he is facing his toughest fight yet: cancer.

In an interview with “In Depth With Graham Bensinger” posted Wednesday, the Swedish actor revealed that he has been living with lung cancer since 2015. He opened up about his experience, including the second opinion that drastically increased his life expectancy.

“I thought it was it for sure,” Lundgren told Bensinger of his prognosis after his diagnosis.

Stanley Tucci in thick black glasses and a black suit waving his right hand

Entertainment & Arts

Stanley Tucci faced ‘awful’ cancer treatment and he’s grateful: ‘I wouldn’t be around’

Stanley Tucci opened up about his battle with oral cancer five years after his diagnosis. He said he ‘lost 35 pounds’ with treatment.

Advertisement

Lundgren, 65, said his cancer battle started in Los Angeles where doctors extracted a tumor from his kidney and determined that it was cancerous. After the surgery, he underwent regular scans every six months, and “it was fine for five years.”

Then, in 2020, when Lundgren was back in Sweden, doctors performed an MRI and found the actor had “a few more tumors,” including one in his liver.

“At that point, it started to hit me that this is kind of something serious,” he told Bensinger.

Movies

Man of Action Lundgren Strives for Gentler Roles

Dolph Lundgren, the Swedish import who has become a super-macho action star, studied at Sweden’s Royal Institute of Technology and holds a degree in engineering from the University of Sydney.

Lundgren recalled that doctors could not surgically extract the tumor from his liver, which was the size of “a small lemon.” As a result, he underwent “systemic therapy” that left him with severe side effects including diarrhea, a loss of appetite and weight loss.

“That wasn’t very nice for myself or for my poor fiancée (Emma Krokdal) to suffer through that,” he said.

Amid the treatments, Lundgren traveled to London, where he was set to film “The Expendables 4” and the “Aquaman” sequel. After he did not hear back from his Los Angeles doctors, Lundgren said he sought input from another medical expert, who told him he had only years to live.

Westwood, CA - May 11: Dr. Hannah Milch, assistant clinical professor, Department of Radiology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA in Westwood, CA, is photographed reviewing a mammogram Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Science & Medicine

Expert panel that sparked mammogram controversy now says tests should start at 40

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force plans to recommend that breast cancer screening start at age 40 to benefit groups including Black women and women with dense breasts.

“I could tell in his voice that he probably thought it was less,” he recalled.

“I’ve lived like five lifetimes in one already. With everything I’ve done, and you know. So it wasn’t like I was bitter about it. It was just like... [You] feel sorry for my kids and my fiancée, the people around you.”

Lundgren, “depressed” by the news, reached out to another expert — this time Dr. Alexandra Drakaki, an oncologist for UCLA Health. She told Bensinger that Lundgren was living with a “mutation that is actually common in lung cancer.” As a result, Lundgren started different treatments specific to lung cancer.

LA HABRA HEIGHTS, CA - JUNE 23: Primo Castro poses for a portrait at his home on Thursday, June 23, 2022 in La Habra Heights, CA. Castro's mom died of gallbladder cancer in 2004 and was unable to get in to a clinical trial because she had Medi-Cal and that insurance isn't accepted by most of the big cancer centers. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

Column: Cancer patients need options to survive. Poor Californians often have none

Medi-Cal patients diagnosed with complex cancers often find themselves shut out of the best care -- even when that exclusion is a life-or-death matter.

“If I had gone on the other treatment, I had about three to four months left,” he continued. “I couldn’t believe that it would be that radical of a difference.”

Lundgren told Bensinger that he is in remission and that he expects the medication to “suppress everything else.”

He said that he’s gained an appreciation for each day he lives and that he believes the good news is some sort of karma.

Actor Dolph Lundgren concentrates as he prepares to fire a .50 caliber sniper rifle at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Underhill, Vt., Thursday, July 20, 1995. Lundgren is filming an action movie in Montreal and came to Vermont so he could live fire the rifle he will use in the movie. (AP Photo/toby talbot)

Real Estate

‘Expendables’ star Dolph Lundgren zeroes in on modern home in Hollywood Hills

Actor-director Dolph Lundgren is heading for the Hollywood Hills.

“I’ve always tried to be nice to everybody and meet fans, anybody, and it maybe came back to me somehow now when I needed it the most,” he said. “I think when you put love out there, you get it back.”

Lundgren’s most recent movie credits include “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “Section 8” and “The Best Man.”

Entertainment & ArtsMovies
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement