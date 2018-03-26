Onetime home of 'Soul Train' creator Don Cornelius pulls out of the station

Right on schedule, a former home of the late "Soul Train" creator-producer Don Cornelius has sold in Beverly Crest for $1.85 million.
The Traditional-style two-story home, built in 1982, sits at the end of a gated driveway. A three-car garage faces the street.
Vaulted ceilings, stained glass and sunken floors are among the features within the 3,500 square feet of living space. The formal dining room opens to a step-down living room, which shares a two-sided flagstone fireplace with a billiards/game room.
The den features a tiled wet bar, and the kitchen has a bay window. There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Lawn, mature trees and patios make up the grounds.
Cornelius, who died in 2012 at 75, served as a writer, producer and host of the syndicated music show. The long-running series, which premiered in 1970, featured such artists as James Brown, Marvin Gaye and the Jackson 5.
He bought the house in 2009 for $1.475 million. The seller was his ex-wife, former model Viktoria Chapman-Cornelius.
Eric Delgado and Amador Contreras Mendoza of Keller Williams were the listing agents. Laura J. Mattick of Re/Max Estate Properties represented the buyer.
