Luxury designer Donald Pliner debuts artsy Bel-Air mansion for $5.9 million

Luxury shoe designer Donald Pliner is looking to start off on the right foot in Bel-Air. His Mediterranean-style mansion, full of chic style and fashionable finishes, is on the market for $5.9 million.
He bought it six years ago for $4.26 million, records show. His wife, Lisa Pliner, remodeled the Traditional-style interior into a flashier space with a bit more personality.
Spanning a third of an acre in guard-gated Bel-Air Crest, the home opens through double doors to a foyer topped by an antler-shaped chandelier. A wrought-iron-wrapped catwalk rings the space.
Floors of tile and dark hardwood switch off on the main level, lining an expansive living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room and a black-and-white chef’s kitchen with a breakfast nook. There’s also a toned-down family room with French doors and a wet bar in the corner.
Upstairs, the master suite offers a fireplace, dual closets and dual bathrooms and a balcony. It’s one of five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 7,603 square feet.
Dense landscaping and a flagstone patio surround a saltwater pool and spa in the backyard. Scattered lounges accessed by stone-and-turf walkways finish off the grounds.
Tatiana Derovanessian of DreamLiving LA and Marc Elkaim of Barnes International are the listing agents.
Pliner opened his first retail store, Pappagallo Beverly Hills, in 1967 and founded Donald J. Pliner of Florida Inc. 22 years later. The brand, which he left in 2015, sells luxury shoes and accessories manufactured in Spain and Italy.