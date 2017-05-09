Hollywood Hills home of late actress Doris Roberts is for sale

This 1927 Spanish Colonial was the home of actress Doris Roberts. Listed for sale at $2.45 million, the Hollywood Hills home retains its period vibe with such details as a step-down den that doubles as a speak-easy.

More than 3,700 square feet of living space includes three bedrooms and five bathrooms. The great room features beamed ceilings, and the pop-out sunroom has windows on three sides. The informal family room on the lower level contains its own wet bar.

The Spanish Colonial in Hollywood Hills came on the market at $2.45 million. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

The quarter-acre knoll takes in city and coastline views.

Roberts, who died in 2016 at 90, had a six-decade career appearing in talk and variety shows, on game show panels and in movies. In more recent years, she had an ongoing role on the sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

lauren.beale2@latimes.com

Twitter: @laurenebeale

More Hot Property:

Former Green Bay Packer Nick Barnett tackles a home sale in Carlsbad

Wyoming ranch once owned by 'Gunsmoke' writer Ron Bishop seeks $8 million

Gianni Nunnari gets almost $10.4 million for Malibu home once owned by Bruce Willis