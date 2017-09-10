'Entourage' creator Doug Ellin looks for new crew to fill his Beverly Hills mansion

HBO’s “Entourage” followed a glitzy group of childhood friends as they pursued their dreams of fame and fortune in Hollywood.

The show’s creator, Doug Ellin, is now selling his Beverly Hills mansion for $9.995 million, and the luxurious pad looks like it could’ve been featured as a set piece on the series.

Situated behind hedges and gates, the traditional home is entered via a horseshoe-shaped driveway and opens to a formal, two-story foyer.

The two-story home has six bedrooms.

A vaulted ceiling overlooks the dark hardwood floors of the living room and dining area. The highlight of the spacious living room is a step-down rotunda bar that opens to the backyard.

French doors, three ovens and an island populate the chef’s kitchen, which opens to the patio area. Flagstone terracing teams with trees and shrubs to give privacy to the pool and spa, while a barbecue area sits adjacent.

Six bedrooms are spread across the home’s 5,780 square feet of living space. The master suite provides plenty of room to relax, with a fireplace, huge walk-in closet and a steam shower. Two other suites downstairs have been converted to a library and an office.

The two-story home last changed hands in 2008 for $5.93 million, according to public records.

Ginger Glass of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.

Ellin, 49, created and produced “Entourage,” which ran for eight seasons. He also has enjoyed success as a director and screenwriter and has been nominated for three Emmys and four Writers Guild of America awards.

