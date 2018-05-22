Record producer Dr. Luke asks $12.8 million for Spanish three-story in Hollywood Hills

Pop record producer Dr. Luke has hung a "for sale" sign on his home in the Hollywood Hills, listing the Spanish-style estate for $12.8 million.
The listing comes in the midst of an ongoing legal battle with Kesha, in which the singer accused him of sexual assault and battery. Other artists, including Pink and Kelly Clarkson, have since distanced themselves from Dr. Luke. Last year, the producer was relieved of his role as CEO of Kemosabe Records.
Perched on a hill, the home offers three stories of panoramic city views. Spanish accents of arched doorways and terra-cotta tile floors tie the home to its roots, but elsewhere, contemporary details and subdued hues bring the interior into the 21st century.
Modern chandeliers hang over the family room, center-island kitchen and dining area. The step-down living room is bolstered by a fireplace, and three sets of sliding glass doors open to an expansive patio.
A two-story spiral staircase leads to the bedrooms, of which there are four. A balcony attached to the master suite looks out onto the infinity pool below. The grounds also hold an outdoor kitchen and covered patio.
Should it fetch its listing price, the estate will be a good investment for Dr. Luke; records show he bought it a decade ago for $4.69 million.
Rayni and Branden Williams of Hilton & Hyland are the listing agents.
Dr. Luke, whose legal name is Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald, founded the record label Kemosabe Records in 2011. The 44-year-old is credited as a producer for such hits as Kelly Clarkson's "Since U Been Gone," Avril Lavigne's "Girlfriend" and Katy Perry's "I Kissed a Girl."
Twitter: @jflem94
