Arden Villa, a Pasadena mansion of TV and film fame, seeks $28 million

Here’s something that might look familiar to “Dynasty” fans. A Pasadena mansion that was a location for the ‘80s soap opera has come on the market for $28 million.
Built in 1913, the landmark known as Arden Villa has seen such stars as Linda Evans and Joan Collins walk through its doors. Their “Dynasty” characters duked it out in the lily pond on the grounds. Scenes from the movies “Terms of Endearment” and “Billy Madison” were also filmed on the property.
The Italianate-style house, designed by architectural firm Marston and Van Pelt, retains many of its period details and extensive woodwork. Scaled formal rooms feature lacy molding, parquet and herringbone wood floors and wainscoting.The master suite has a lavish bath for a total of nine bedrooms and seven bedrooms in 13,000 square feet of living space.
Lawns, gardens and two swimming pools fill about three acres of manicured grounds. Elsewhere on the property is a tennis court and a 2,430-square-foot guest house.
The home last changed hands four years ago for $28 million, property records show. David Zander, a film and commercial producer, and Leslie Tolan, co-producer of “The Larry Sanders Show,” are among the former property owners.
Jack Chang and Nick Cacarnakis of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties share the listing.
