Retired NFL referee Ed Hochuli officiates a quick sale in San Diego

Retired referee Ed Hochuli was known for his lengthy penalty explanations during his time in the NFL, but he wrapped up the sale of his San Diego condo pretty quickly.
The three-bedroom unit sold for $2.395 million, the same as his asking price, just a month after he introduced it to the market. He bought the spot four years ago for $1.995 million, records show.
At nearly 1,400 square feet, the strand-adjacent condo sits on the ground floor of a three-story complex. Inside, living spaces offer wall-to-wall windows with ocean views.
The master suite, equipped with a spa tub, opens directly to a spacious patio with a fire pit and a grill.
Traci Stevens and David Woudenberg of San Diego Realty Consultants were the listing agents. Bradley Smidt of RE/MAX Select One represented the buyer.
Hochuli also listed the unit above it for $2.695 million. The sale of that condo, which holds three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, is currently pending, according to the MLS.
At the time of his retirement in March, Hochuli, 67, was the longest-serving referee in the league. He worked 28 seasons and officiated two Super Bowls.
