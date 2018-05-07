Retired NFL referee Ed Hochuli makes quick work of selling San Diego condos

Ed Hochuli may have a future in real estate.
Just a week after finding a buyer for his ground-floor condo in San Diego, the recently retired NFL referee and attorney has sold the unit above it for $2.6 million, or $95,000 less than his asking price.
The official, known for his muscular build and lengthy calls on the field, listed both condos in March a few days before announcing his retirement.
Located on the second of three floors in a complex on Mission Beach, the condo packs three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms into 1,750 square feet of living spaces. Wall-to-wall windows pull ocean views into the open floor plan, which holds a living room with a fireplace, dining area and center-island kitchen.
Three balconies take advantage of the beachfront setting, with the master suite opening to a covered lounge overlooking the water.
Traci Stevens and David Woudenberg of San Diego Realty Consultants were the listing agents. Steve Springer of Ocean Pacific Realty represented the buyer.
The unit below, which sold a week prior, traded hands for $2.395 million. It offered three bedrooms and three bathrooms within nearly 1,400 square feet of interiors.
A native of Wisconsin, Hochuli worked 28 seasons in the league. At the time of his retirement, he was the NFL's longest-serving referee.
Twitter: @jflem94
