Ellen DeGeneres snaps up an oceanfront spot in Carpinteria for $18.6 million

Ellen DeGeneres, who has history when it comes to fixing up and selling homes, appears to have found her next project.

The daytime talk show host and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, have purchased a home in Carpinteria for $18.6 million, according to sources not authorized to speak publicly about the sale.

Set along roughly 80 feet of sandy beach, the gated estate centers on a shake-sided main house of about 6,000 square feet. A matching guesthouse, lighted clay tennis court and plunge pool share the more than one-acre site.

The main residence, built in 1979, has been extensively remodeled and features light wood floors, vaulted ceilings and walls of windows that bring ocean views inside.

The Carpinteria compound sits on more than an acre with about 80 feet of beach frontage. The Carpinteria compound sits on more than an acre with about 80 feet of beach frontage. SEE MORE VIDEOS

A step-up living room, a dining room, an open-plan kitchen, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms are among the living space. The master suite has a two-way fireplace, office and dressing room.

Another bedroom and two bathrooms lie within the guesthouse. Expansive decking creates additional living space outdoors. Gardens and landscaping make up the grounds.

The property had been listed for $18.75 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Kathleen Winter, Marsha Kotlyar and Michele White of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties were the listing agents. Suzanne Perkins of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyers.

DeGeneres, 59, has won multiple Emmys for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which premiered in 2003. Last year, she co-created and produced the show “Little Big Shots” with Steve Harvey.

Rossi, 44, has appeared on such television shows as the legal drama "Ally McBeal" and the sitcom "Arrested Development." More recently, she played chairwoman Elizabeth North on the ABC show “Scandal.”

The couple own another home in Montecito, an Old World villa on more than 16 acres, which is currently for sale at $45 million.

