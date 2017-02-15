'Modern Family's' Eric Stonestreet gets his price (and slightly more) for Studio City home

Actor Eric Stonestreet of “Modern Family” fame has sold a home in the Studio City area for $1.1 million, or $1,000 over the asking price.

The traditional-style cottage, built in 1948, has a brick-lined walkway that leads up to the black-painted front door. Vertical white siding and diamond-pattern windows enhance the charming front facade.

The Studio City cottage has two bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,635 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Within the 1,653 square feet of living space is a galley-style kitchen, living and dining rooms, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. A family room/den sits off the kitchen and has a fireplace and French doors that open to the backyard.

Outside, mature trees shade a deck and patio area. There’s also a detached garage.

Tina Smith of Wish Sotheby’s International Real Estate was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Smith also represented the buyer.

Stonestreet, 45, has won two Emmy Awards for his role on “Modern Family.” Among his other acting credits is the show “CSI: Crime Scene Investigator” and the films “Bad Teacher” (2012) and “Identity Thief” (2013).

Last year he lent his voice to the animated film “The Secret Life of Pets.”

