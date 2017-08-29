Mr. Sunshine’s former Marina del Rey home lists for sale at $2.75 million

The breezy Marina del Rey home of late Chicago Cubs slugger Ernie Banks has hit the market for $2.75 million.

The Hall of Fame first baseman was nicknamed “Mr. Sunshine” for his warm, cheery disposition, and his former house is no different.

Set within a private community overlooking the harbor, the three-story, three-bedroom home has an open floor plan with plenty of windows to let in the sun. Within the home’s 3,237 square feet of interior space are a formal living room, a dining room and a gourmet kitchen with hardwood cabinets and granite countertops.

The breezy marina home has three bedrooms and a rooftop deck overlooking the harbor. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Upstairs, a gallery-style hallway leads to the master bedroom, which features a skylight and a balcony. There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms in all.

Trees surround a private patio with a gas grill in the backyard. The rooftop deck, which has a hot tub, overlooks the marina.

Audrey Jung of B&B Investment Properties holds the listing.

Banks, who owned the home from 2000 to 2014, wasn’t the only celebrity drawn to the area. Basketball great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, late actress Florence Henderson and singer Kesha have all lived in the gated, 12-home enclave.

Banks debuted in the Negro Leagues in 1950 before moving to the Cubs three years later. His Hall of Fame career spanned over two decades and saw him play in 14 All-Star games and win two NL MVP awards. He died in 2015 of a heart attack.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Former Reese Witherspoon-Ryan Phillippe house lists in Bel-Air

Former Hawaii home of NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw sells for $1.43 million

'Dr. Ken' is ready to pack up his bag in Calabasas

Los Feliz home of late actor Ron Glass finds a buyer