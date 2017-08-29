Mr. Sunshine’s former Marina del Rey home lists for sale at $2.75 million

The breezy Marina del Rey home of late Chicago Cubs slugger Ernie Banks has hit the market for $2.75 million.
The Hall of Fame first baseman was nicknamed “Mr. Sunshine” for his warm, cheery disposition, and his former house is no different.
Set within a private community overlooking the harbor, the three-story, three-bedroom home has an open floor plan with plenty of windows to let in the sun. Within the home’s 3,237 square feet of interior space are a formal living room, a dining room and a gourmet kitchen with hardwood cabinets and granite countertops.
Upstairs, a gallery-style hallway leads to the master bedroom, which features a skylight and a balcony. There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms in all.
Trees surround a private patio with a gas grill in the backyard. The rooftop deck, which has a hot tub, overlooks the marina.
Audrey Jung of B&B Investment Properties holds the listing.
Banks, who owned the home from 2000 to 2014, wasn’t the only celebrity drawn to the area. Basketball great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, late actress Florence Henderson and singer Kesha have all lived in the gated, 12-home enclave.
Banks debuted in the Negro Leagues in 1950 before moving to the Cubs three years later. His Hall of Fame career spanned over two decades and saw him play in 14 All-Star games and win two NL MVP awards. He died in 2015 of a heart attack.
