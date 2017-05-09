Fairfax-area contemporary takes the indoor-outdoor approach

Retractable glass doors slide away to connect the inside with the outside at this Fairfax-West Hollywood area contemporary. The open-plan living spaces combine wood, marble and elegant chandeliers. A sleek fireplace creates a focal point in the living room. Swimming pool visitors can shower off in the guest house.

Address: 843 N. Curson Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046

Price: $3.095 million

The Fairfax-West Hollywood area contemporary blends modern with a touch of elegance. (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photography) (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photography)

Built: 2015

Lot size: 6,502 square feet

House size: 4,220 square feet, four bedrooms, five bathrooms

Features: Second-story family room, three fireplaces, centerpiece fountain, swimming pool, spa, built-in barbecue, two-car attached garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90046 ZIP Code in March was $1.565 million based on 19 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 0.7% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

