Floyd Mayweather Jr. drops $25.5 million on new mansion in Beverly Hills

The Money Team has landed on the Westside.
Fresh off his bout against Conor McGregor, boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr. has bought a mansion in Beverly Hills for $25.5 million.
The French modern-style home, built in 1992 and renovated in 2015 by spec developer Nile Niami, encompasses slightly more than half an acre. In addition to the 15,096-square-foot main house, there’s a guesthouse with a gym and 20-person theater, a staff suite and a four-car garage. Black-and-white striped decking surrounds the swimming pool and pool house.
The two-story main house features eye-catching chandeliers, mirrored wall fireplaces, a chef’s kitchen, a family room and a cocktail bar with a glass-enclosed wine cellar. The library/den is finished in black wood cabinetry and molding. A row of 10 French doors open from the living room to the grounds.
The master suite pulls no punches with dual bathrooms and a private terrace that overlooks the backyard. There are six bedrooms and nine bathrooms in all.
The property originally came to market two years ago for $38 million and was more recently listed for $28.95 million, records show.
Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, was the listing agent. Nichelle Robinson and Barbara Robinson, also with Hilton & Hyland, represented Mayweather.
Mayweather, 40, after announcing his retirement from boxing two years ago, returned to the ring last month in a super-welterweight bout against Conor McGregor. He defeated McGregor, a mixed martial arts star, by technical knockout, earning a $100-million purse in the process.
The undefeated fighter, who has held more than a dozen world titles in five weight classes, has banked an estimated $800 million over the course of his career.
He owns other property in Las Vegas and the Miami area.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Trump advisor Carla Sands seeks $18 million for her oceanfront Malibu mansion
Former NBA player Landry Fields parts with ocean-view house in Manhattan Beach
OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder flips Beverly Hills home to Cindy Crawford for $11.6 million
Motion picture executive Mario Kassar snaps up Encino estate for $4.3 million