Floyd Mayweather Jr. drops $25.5 million on new mansion in Beverly Hills

The Money Team has landed on the Westside.

Fresh off his bout against Conor McGregor, boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr. has bought a mansion in Beverly Hills for $25.5 million.

The French modern-style home, built in 1992 and renovated in 2015 by spec developer Nile Niami, encompasses slightly more than half an acre. In addition to the 15,096-square-foot main house, there’s a guesthouse with a gym and 20-person theater, a staff suite and a four-car garage. Black-and-white striped decking surrounds the swimming pool and pool house.

The two-story main house features eye-catching chandeliers, mirrored wall fireplaces, a chef’s kitchen, a family room and a cocktail bar with a glass-enclosed wine cellar. The library/den is finished in black wood cabinetry and molding. A row of 10 French doors open from the living room to the grounds.

The French modern-style estate, renovated two years ago, sits on about half an acre in Beverly Hills. (Jim Bartsch) (Jim Bartsch)

The master suite pulls no punches with dual bathrooms and a private terrace that overlooks the backyard. There are six bedrooms and nine bathrooms in all.

The property originally came to market two years ago for $38 million and was more recently listed for $28.95 million, records show.

Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, was the listing agent. Nichelle Robinson and Barbara Robinson, also with Hilton & Hyland, represented Mayweather.

Mayweather, 40, after announcing his retirement from boxing two years ago, returned to the ring last month in a super-welterweight bout against Conor McGregor. He defeated McGregor, a mixed martial arts star, by technical knockout, earning a $100-million purse in the process.

The undefeated fighter, who has held more than a dozen world titles in five weight classes, has banked an estimated $800 million over the course of his career.

He owns other property in Las Vegas and the Miami area.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Trump advisor Carla Sands seeks $18 million for her oceanfront Malibu mansion

Former NBA player Landry Fields parts with ocean-view house in Manhattan Beach

OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder flips Beverly Hills home to Cindy Crawford for $11.6 million

Motion picture executive Mario Kassar snaps up Encino estate for $4.3 million