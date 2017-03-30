Frank Grillo and Wendy Moniz snag an ocean-view spot in Pacific Palisades

Actors Frank Grillo and Wendy Moniz have bought a new-look home in Pacific Palisades for $4.47 million.

The boxy contemporary, completed last year, replaced a 1950s ranch-style house formerly owned by late television and film performers Carl and Ruth Carlsson-Wollbruck.

The roughly 4,500-square-foot home makes the most of its hillside lot with vaulted ceilings and open-plan living space throughout. Floor-to-ceiling windows open to take in the ocean breeze as well as natural light.

The contemporary-style home in Pacific Palisades has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in about 4,500 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Vibrant marble wraps around a fireplace that serves as a centerpiece for the kitchen, living and dining rooms. The master suite, with a glass-enclosed shower and walk-in closet, opens to expansive decking with an outdoor dining area and fire pit. In all, there are four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Lawns and hedges surround a newly added swimming pool and spa in the backyard.

The property had been listed at $4.495 million prior to the sale. Ginger Glass of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent. Anthony Marguleas of Amalfi Estate represented the buyers, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Grillo, 51, has film credits that include “Zero Dark Thirty” (2012), “End of Watch” (2012) and “The Purge: Anarchy” (2014). He has also played the role of Brock Rumlow/Crossbones in the Marvel cinematic universe.

Moniz, 48, is known for her role on the daytime soap opera “Guiding Light.” Her other television credits include “Nash Bridges,” “The Guardian” and “Damages.”

