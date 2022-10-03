Ben Affleck sells L.A. bachelor pad for $28.5 million
Ben Affleck’s bachelor pad is as impressive as they come. The actor just unloaded the Pacific Palisades mansion for $28.5 million — good for the third-highest sale in the neighborhood so far this year.
Records show Affleck bought the place for $19 million in 2018 following his divorce from Jennifer Garner. He since married Jennifer Lopez, and the pair are currently shopping for a bigger place on the Westside.
Not that this place is small; the traditional-style showplace spans more than 13,000 square feet with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, lavish living spaces and amenities such as a movie theater, wine cellar, full bar, gym and wellness room.
Spanning half an acre across the street from Riviera Country Club, the property includes a leafy backyard made private by tall hedges and trees. A covered patio and second-story deck overlook the space, which includes a lawn, garden, guesthouse and swimming pool with a spa and waterslide.
Affleck has been acting for four decades with notable roles in “Dazed and Confused,” “Chasing Amy,” “The Town,” “Gone Girl” and “The Last Duel.” The 50-year-old has won a pair of Academy Awards as well: one for original screenplay for 1997’s “Good Will Hunting” and one for best picture for 2012’s “Argo.”
He listed the home in August for $30 million and found a buyer less than a month later, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Santiago Arana and Amir Mostame of the Agency held the listing. Lisa Kirshner Elkin of Compass represented the buyer, who remains unclear.
