Golfer Fred Couples takes another swing at selling La Quinta home

Former Masters Tournament champion Fred Couples has put his desert home in La Quinta back on the market for $3.75 million, down from $3.95 million a year ago.

Sitting on about half an acre in the prestigious Madison Club, the Mediterranean villa-style home combines classic and contemporary elements. Details of note include decorative tilework, wrought iron chandeliers and massive stone fireplaces.

The Mediterranean-style home at the Madison Club in La Quinta has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in approximately 5,200 square feet of space. (The Madison Club) (The Madison Club)

The roughly 5,200 square feet of living space includes a great room, a formal dining room, a media room and a chef’s kitchen with an oversized island. There are master suites on both floors, each with a fireplace and a private terrace, for a total of four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Pocket doors open to a tiled patio that surrounds a swimming pool and spa. Elsewhere, a vine-wrapped arcade overlooks the courtyard entry.

Nick Blodgett of Hideaway Properties holds the listing.

Couples, 57, placed second at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai in January and earlier this month took first prize at the Chubb Classic in Naples, Fla. The golfer joined the PGA Tour in 1982 and the Champions Tour in 2010.

He bought the house seven years ago for $3.07 million, records show.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

'Downton Abbey's' Allen Leech finds a scenic spot in Studio City to manage

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice sells Bay Area home for $2.3 million

Stephen Dorff seeks $8.45 million for midcentury home on La Costa Beach

'DWTS' judge Bruno Tonioli gives high marks to West Hollywood contemporary