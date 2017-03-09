TV giant Fred Silverman sells scenic Brentwood estate for $17.75 million

Television producer and executive Fred Silverman, whose decades of programming hits include “All in the Family," "The Waltons" and "Charlie's Angels," has sold his home in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles for $17.75 million.

Encompassing more than 2.5 acres of grounds, the estate originally listed for sale last year at $30 million. More recently it was priced at $22.5 million, records show.

The main house, built in ranch style in 1952, has 8,000 square feet of space that includes a billiards room, a step-down living room, a den/office, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. There are fireplaces in the family and dining rooms, library and master bedroom.

Across the grounds is a 3,200-square-foot guesthouse with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The secondary structure was previously used by the TV bigwig as office space.

The pool house includes a changing room with a bathroom, beamed ceilings and a living room that doubles as a projection room, bar and kitchen.

A swimming pool, a tennis court, lawns, gardens and a koi pond with more than 100 mature fish make up the grounds.

Stephen Shapiro and Richard Ehrlich of Westside Estate Agency brokered both ends of the sale.

Silverman, 79, also produced such shows as “Matlock” (1986-95) and “Diagnosis Murder” (1993-2001).

He bought the property in 1988 for $2.55 million.

