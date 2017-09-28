Actor Garrett Hedlund finds a classic spot in Los Feliz to call home

Actor Garrett Hedlund, who stars in the upcoming film “Mudbound,” has bought a Spanish-style home in historic Los Feliz for $1.6 million.
Built in the 1920s, the multi-level house is awash in vintage detail. Wood-beamed ceilings, arched doorways and hardwood floors are among features of note. Bright tile risers line steps leading up to the front door.
A living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, an updated kitchen, three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms lie within nearly 2,000 square feet of living space. French doors open from the dining room to a garden courtyard.
Lush landscaping fills the backyard, which extends up the hillside. A hilltop patio takes in mountain and city views.
The property came on the market in May and sold for $151,000 above the asking price, records show.
Boni Bryant and Joe Reichling of Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Shannon Fenton of Nourmand & Associates represented Hedlund.
Hedlund, 33, is known for his roles in “Friday Night Lights” (2004), “Four Brothers” (2005) and “TRON: Legacy” (2010). He is in the mix to appear in the long-awaited thriller “Triple Frontier.”
