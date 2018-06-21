‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ producer Gavin Polone curbs asking price for Beverly Hills abode

Film and TV producer Gavin Polone, whose most notable credits include “Gilmore Girls” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” is tempering his expectations in the Beverly Hills Post Office area.
After listing his Midcentury ranch last summer for around $2.8 million, he recently put it back on the market at $2.295 million.
Polished concrete floors line the foyer, and farther in, a minimalist fireplace anchors the open floor plan. In the center-island kitchen, wood cabinetry mixes with black granite countertops.
Within roughly 2,900 square feet of interiors are three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. A paver patio, accessed through sliding glass doors in the master suite, extends the living space outside.
Past that, gardens engulf the grounds surrounding a pool and spa. The property spans around a third of an acre.
Bobby Boyd and Josh Flagg of Rodeo Realty hold the listing.
As the executive producer of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Polone has received six Emmy nominations. On the film side, he holds credits on “Zombieland” (2009) and “Premium Rush” (2012).
Public records show he bought the spot three years ago for $1.85 million.