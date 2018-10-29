Pro golfer Geoff Ogilvy takes a swing at selling his Scottsdale home

Professional golfer Geoff Ogilvy is pulling up stakes and selling his home in Scottsdale, Ariz., as he prepares to move back to his native Australia. The asking price of the two-story custom house, built in 2013, is $4.75 million.
The flowing floor plan of 7,700 square feet is designed for intimate entertaining and parties on a grand scale. Reclaimed brick, wood flooring, marble, tile and leathered granite are among the accents.
The great room features a restaurant-inspired wet bar, and the dining room, a fireplace. The master suite has dual bathrooms for a total of six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
Retractable doors in the kitchen open to lush grounds with walkways leading to a lap pool, a spa, an outdoor fireplace and fire pit. Camelback Mountain serves as a backdrop for the more than three-quarter-acre site.
There is garage space for four vehicles.
Ogilvy, 41, won the 2006 U.S. Open. He has eight PGA Tour victories, winning World Golf Championships in 2006, 2008 and 2009. The GolfChannel.com reported earlier this year that he plans to move with his wife and children to Melbourne after Christmas.
Public records show he bought the property in 2014 for $3.695 million.
Benjamin Marsh and Jim Marsh of the Marsh Partners are the listing agents.