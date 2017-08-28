Former Reese Witherspoon-Ryan Phillippe house lists in Bel-Air

A stellar example of the architecture of Gerard R. Colcord is on the market in Bel-Air for $15.999 million. Once the home of actors Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, the richly detailed house was inspired by medieval churches in England.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom residence was built in 1969 for an insurance executive who later became disenchanted with Los Angeles, according to “Colcord Home” author Bret Parsons. So the businessman moved to Idaho, where he replicated the house on a lakeview lot in Coeur D’Alene.

Encompassing close to an acre, the estate has 8,772 square feet of living space in a main house and guest house.

Pitched beamed ceilings, oak plank floors and a brick fireplace with built-in seating are among the details. A media room and a master wing with a seating area and a wet bar are included in the living spaces.

Mature oaks and sycamores dot the grounds, which include a swimming pool. There are canyon and hillside views.

The property previously sold in 2015 for $6.5 million, public records show.

Rick Ojeda and Tim Mullin of Partners Trust are the listing agents.

